NFC North Rundown for Week 9

The NFC North has been a premier division in the NFL for years. In Week 9 fans saw three of its teams in action with unique outcomes. The Vikings faced off against the Falcons, the Bears fought the Saints, and the Packers matched up with the Rams.

The Lions were on a bye and head into Week 10 looking at a two-game winning streak after a harsh reality being brought on by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Vikings and Bears entered Week 9 with some quarterback turmoil. One saw its starter go down for the year and was leaning on a rookie, the other looked for a rookie to look more comfortable than he had thus far.

Rounding things out with the Packers, they had a wounded Rams team across from them and took them out big game hunting.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings lost Kirk Cousins for the year last week, on Sunday they lost their rookie starter early in the first half. In stepped Joshua Dobbs, who came in on less than a week’s notice and was able to fight back and secure a win to bring their record to 5-4.

Where the team’s quarterback situation goes from here could be anyone’s guess.

Chicago Bears 17, New Orleans Saints 24

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears demoralizing season continued on Sunday when they dropped yet another game on their schedule. Rookie Tyson Bagent continues to show he can be a gamer in this league at quarterback, but the Bears need Justin Fields back to salvage what they can of the season. The entire roster, staff, and front office will need every win they can muster for the rest of the year. Losing to the Saints did not help anyone in the Bears franchise in terms of their long-term plans.

Green Bay Packers 20, Los Angeles Rams 3

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 5, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jordan Love didn’t look great, but he was far from being the reason they didn’t beat a damaged Rams team by more. The Rams were down starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Packers smothered the Rams’ offense because of it. They couldn’t get anything going and the Packers were able to coast to an easy win.

What is Next for the Division?

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire