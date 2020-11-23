NFC North roundup for Week 11

It was not a good weekend for the NFC North. The Detroit Lions suffered their first shutout of the Matthew Stafford era, getting humiliated 20-0 by the injury-ravaged Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

The Lions weren’t the only team in the division ready to put a disappointing Week 11 firmly behind them. Here’s what the rest of the NFC North foes did over the weekend.

Chicago Bears

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears were off in Week 11, getting their substantially late bye week. After losing four games in a row to level their record at 5-5, they needed the week off. They still don't know who will be playing quarterback when the Bears take the field again in Week 12. Both Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky are battling injuries, and the bye week apparently did not provide clear resolution for either QB, https://twitter.com/LarryMayer/status/1330957264354684930?s=20 Chicago visits Green Bay in the Sunday Night Football time slot in Week 12.

Green Bay Packers

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

The Packers went on the road and fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 34-31. Green Bay lost due to several self-inflicted wounds, notably two careless turnovers late in the game. Not even seven holding calls against the Colts, four of them on the same critical fourth-quarter drive, could help the Packers win in Lucas Oil Stadium. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled after the catch on Green Bay's first possession in overtime. The Colts recovered and turned it into a game-winning field goal. It ended a fun duel between QBs Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers, with Rivers coming out on top. The Packers are now 7-3 and fell out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They still hold a commanding three-game lead in the division and effectively clinch the NFC North crown by beating Chicago on Sunday night.

Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings completed the trifecta of losing for the NFC North by falling at home to Dallas, 31-28, on a late Cowboys TD pass. The game was close throughout, featuring several lead changes. Kirk Cousins was outstanding in the loss, completing 22 of his 30 passes for 314 yards and three TDs. One of those touchdowns came from Adam Thielen doing his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330651447831117825?s=20 As good as Minnesota's offense was, its defense was the opposite. The Cowboys put an end to Minnesota's three-game win streak and dropped the Vikings to 4-6. Minnesota hosts the Panthers in Week 12, trying to reboot its fledgling playoff hopes.