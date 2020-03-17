NFC North roundup: Tracking Bears and division rival offseason transactions

Alex Shapiro
NBC Sports Chicago

Updated March 16, 9:33 p.m.

It's officially F5 season for NFL Twitter, with news of free agent additions, extensions and trades coming in fast on Monday. And since it can be hard to keep up, we've gone ahead and rounded up all the relevant transactions for the NFC North.

Bears

Jimmy Graham - TE

Roy Robertson-Harris - DT

Danny Trevathan - LB

Eddie Jackson - S

Packers

Christian Kirksey - LB

Rick Wagner - OT

Mason Crosby - K

Vikings

Kirk Cousins - QB

Anthony Harris - S

C.J. Ham - FB

Eric Wilson - OLB

Britton Colquitt - P

Stefon Diggs - WR (traded to Bills)

Lions

Jamie Collins - LB

Halapoulivaati Vaitai - OT

Danny Amendola - WR

Don Muhlbach - LS

