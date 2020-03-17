NFC North roundup: Tracking Bears and division rival offseason transactions
Updated March 16, 9:33 p.m.
It's officially F5 season for NFL Twitter, with news of free agent additions, extensions and trades coming in fast on Monday. And since it can be hard to keep up, we've gone ahead and rounded up all the relevant transactions for the NFC North.
Bears
Jimmy Graham - TE
Jimmy Graham to the Bears on a two-year, $16 million deal, including $9 million guaranteed, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
Roy Robertson-Harris - DT
#Bears roster update:
We have tendered Restricted Free Agent DE Roy Robertson-Harris.
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) March 13, 2020
Danny Trevathan - LB
Sources: The #Bears have agreed to terms with LB and team leader Danny Trevathan on a 3-year extension. Some work before the league year officially opens with a key piece of their team.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020
Eddie Jackson - S
#Bears have signed Eddie Jackson to a 4-year extension, his agency says.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 3, 2020
Packers
Christian Kirksey - LB
Former Browns' LB Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a 2-year, $16 million dollar deal with the Green Bay Packers, per his agency @SPORTSTARSNYC.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
Rick Wagner - OT
The #Packers have agreed to terms with free agent RT Rick Wagner, formerly of the #Lions, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This signals what has become clear, that Bryan Bulaga is gone.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
Mason Crosby - K
The #Packers' all-time leading scorer is back for more! @crosbykicks2 signs contract extension 📰: https://t.co/j4Uols3h8y#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8RMzZ9FEEC
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 24, 2020
Vikings
Kirk Cousins - QB
Vikings reached agreement on a 2-year extension with QB Kirk Cousins, per his agent.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
Anthony Harris - S
From @NFLNetwork: The #Vikings franchise tag S Anthony Harris, keeping him from being free. pic.twitter.com/mivGE2vegt
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
C.J. Ham - FB
Congratulations on this very well deserved 3 year contract extension for @Vikings FB @cjham28 & his wife @StephHamDPT. No one deserves this more and I appreciate all the @vikings did to get this done. 4 more years of the 🔨....
"Started from the bottom now we here"#SKOL pic.twitter.com/OLLdJizZRe
— Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) March 16, 2020
Eric Wilson - OLB
#Vikings gave restricted free agent LB Eric Wilson a second-round tender, source says
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020
Britton Colquitt - P
Punter news: Vikings and punter Britton Colquitt reached agreement on 3-year, $9M extension that includes
$5M guaranteed, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
Stefon Diggs - WR (traded to Bills)
Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020
Lions
Jamie Collins - LB
Source: The #Lions are signing former #Patriots LB Jamie Collins
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
Halapoulivaati Vaitai - OT
The Lions are in agreement with former Eagles OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, per source.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2020
Danny Amendola - WR
The @Lions have re-signed WR Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola).
He is 1-of-6 undrafted WRs in @NFL history to post career totals with 500+ receptions & 5,000+ receiving yards.
He's also the only WR in NFL history to throw multiple TD passes at age 32-or-older.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/wGVCpQd9XB
— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) February 24, 2020
Don Muhlbach - LS
The @Lions have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach.
His 244 career games rank as the 2nd-most in team history and tied for the 56th-most in @NFL history.
Muhlbach joins Cardinals WR @LarryFitzgerald as the longest-tenured players on their respective NFC teams (2004-present).#OnePride pic.twitter.com/ZdWjqHkwzt
— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) March 14, 2020
