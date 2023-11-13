NFC North roundup: Lions remain leaders of the pride in Week 10

The NFC North had a great week in the NFL and was a part of some of the best spots of the NFL schedule. Storylines, great performances, pivotal calls, this week had it all and each team was affected in their own unique way.

The division went 2-2 on the weekend with the Lions and Vikings winning in dramatic fashion. Meanwhile, the Packers fell victim to a controversial call and the Bears couldn’t find the trick that Matt Eberfleus had up his sleeve.

The division rankings remained unchanged at the top but below the Lions, chaos continues to be king.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Riley Patterson #36 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after beating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions went on the road for the fifth time this season and secured their fourth win in the process. Their record rose to 7-2 which has them with a healthy lead at the top of the division with everyone else chasing their coattails. Speaking of chasing, David Montgomery put a stamp on this game as the Lions established their two-headed monster of a running game. His 75-yard rushing touchdown gave the team a major momentum swing and while the score was close they never truly lost control.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs and his magical run continue, this time after a week of practice with the Vikings. The Saints proved to be a tougher test after the departure of Derek Carr than some may have thought, but they held on. Dobbs seemingly will have the Vikings competing every week, and while they may not win the division, they are far from an easy test for any team.

The X-factor to monitor is what this Minnesota team looks like when Justin Jefferson comes back.

Green Bay Packers 19, Pittsburgh Steelers 23

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) cannot make a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) before being intercepted by safety Keanu Neal (31) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers became the ninth team to outgain the Steelers on offense this year and despite that, they still couldn’t secure a win. The game itself was close the entire game which makes one call more critical in hindsight. There was a pass that was reviewed which appeared to be a clear behind the line of scrimmage pass and thus a fumble for the Steelers but it was overturned. Possession stayed with the Steelers and the Packers missed out on great field position and potential points.

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Eberfelus and the Chicago Bears had a trick up their sleeves, but they seemingly forgot to use it. Rookie Tyson Bagent did what he could in the win over Carolina. There comes the point where this Bears offense and team in general have to accept the tailspin they are in. They are set to be the basement dwellers of the division for the foreseeable future, barring drastic change.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire