NFC North roundtable: Sleeper to draft in 2023 fantasy football

The Chicago Bears are building around Justin Fields, the Detroit Lions are entering the season as betting favorites to win the division, the Green Bay Packers are transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and the Minnesota Vikings are attempting to repeat as division champs for the first time since 2008-09.

There’s a lot going on in the NFC North this season.

In the latest of a series of posts previewing the division ahead of the 2023 season, Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, Zach Kruse of Packers Wire and Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire answered the question: Which sleeper should you target in your fantasy draft?

Chicago Bears: RB Roschon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears will have a committee approach to the ground game this season with Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. But there are many who believe that Johnson has the potential to emerge as the team’s long-term starter. While Johnson stood in the large shadow of Bijan Robinson at Texas, he’s capable of carrying the workload. He has impressive skills as a runner, pass catcher and pass blocker that will make him a viable asset for Chicago’s run game. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Detroit Lions: Lions defense

USA Today Sports

This might seem like an odd choice coming off a 2022 where the Detroit defense ranked near the bottom in both points and yards allowed. Quietly, the Lions defense played quite a bit better down the stretch. Detroit allowed under 20 points per game in the final six. The manner in which they pulled off that improvement is very relevant for fantasy purposes, too: Sacks and turnovers. The Lions bagged 19 sacks in those six games and forced eight takeaways. With a revamped secondary featuring playmaakers C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Cam Sutton, expect that trend to continue. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: WR Romeo Doubs

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Doubs might play Robin to Christian Watson’s Batman, but he is in a strong position to produce a breakout second season. The 2022 fourth-rounder flashed playmaking ability as a rookie and now looks like a go-to target for Jordan Love during the offseason workout program. If healthy, Doubs could easily see 100 or more targets. Last season, Doubs had a catch of 20 or more yards or caught a touchdown in each of his first five games, highlighting his big-play and scoring potential. He also caught two touchdown passes from Love during the preseason. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Minnesota Vikings: RB Ty Chandler

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

With a running back by committee approach, getting appropriate value at the position in fantasy drafts is key. Chandler should be your fifth or sixth running back drafted and taken at the end of your draft. One thing that he has is an explosive first step. That helps him hit the hole quickly and with vigor. In a committee approach, the hot hand will get the ball. Chandler is beloved by the coaching staff and the moves that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made have put a priority on players he has selected. All of that bodes well for Chandler moving forward. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

