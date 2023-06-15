NFC North roundtable: Player to draft in 2023 fantasy football

The Chicago Bears are building around Justin Fields, the Detroit Lions are entering the season as betting favorites to win the division, the Green Bay Packers are transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and the Minnesota Vikings are attempting to repeat as division champs for the first time since 2008-09.

There’s a lot going on in the NFC North this season.

In the latest of a series of posts previewing the division ahead of the 2023 season, Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, Zach Kruse of Packers Wire and Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire answered the question: Which player should you draft in fantasy football?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields was fantasy football’s breakout player last season, where his elite speed and athleticism made him one of the league’s most electric players. Fields rushed for 1,143 yards, the second-most all-time by a quarterback, which helped skyrocket his fantasy value. While Fields won’t be running as often in 2023, he’s still a threat to break off a big play on the ground. Not to mention, there’s been a concerted effort to help elevate Fields in the passing game, including the addition of receiver DJ Moore. With Fields’ rushing ability and his passing potential, he should once again be a top option in fantasy. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Detroit Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions drafted Gibbs from Alabama with the No. 12 pick with a plan. Aside from being a nifty runner capable of breaking an off-tackle handoff into a 60-yard touchdown, Gibbs is also an accomplished receiver. He led the Crimson Tide in receptions in 2022. Gibbs won’t do that for the Lions, but Ben Johnson’s offense does make liberal usage of the RBs in the passing game. Even splitting the rushing duties with David Montgomery, Gibbs can be a productive fantasy weapon–especially in PPR leagues. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers: WR Christian Watson

The star potential with Watson is off the charts after he emerged as one of the NFL’s most dynamic weapons over the second half of the 2022 season. With a healthy offseason and the comfort and confidence that comes with being a second-year player, Watson could easily become a legitimate WR1 in all fantasy league types. Remember, Jordan Love came off the bench and hit Watson on a 63-yard scoring play in Philadelphia, so the new quarterback-receiver connection in Green Bay isn’t just starting from scratch. Give Watson a full season in a passing game designed around him and he could easily be a 1,000-yard, 10-score player in 2023 and beyond. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Minnesota Vikings: TE T.J. Hockenson

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

If you have a top tight end, it can be a cheat code for success in fantasy. Hockenson is currently going off the board at pick 39 (fourth round) and the third tight end. Only Travis Kelce (pick 5) and Mark Andrews (pick 36) rank higher. Hockenson came into Minnesota and became a heavy favorite of Kirk Cousins with 60 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games. With a full 17 games and an entire offseason to become even more comfortable with the offense, Hockenson will become an even bigger target in this offense. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire