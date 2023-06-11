NFC North roundtable: Biggest offseason addition for each team in 2023

The Chicago Bears are building around Justin Fields, the Detroit Lions are entering the season as betting favorites to win the division, the Green Bay Packers are transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and the Minnesota Vikings are attempting to repeat as division champs for the first time since 2008-09.

There’s a lot going on in the NFC North this season.

Up next in a series of posts previewing the division ahead of the 2023 season, Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, Zach Kruse of Packers Wire and Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire answered the question: Who was the biggest offseason addition for each team in the NFC North this season?

Chicago Bears: WR DJ Moore

The Bears made a lot of moves this offseason, but the biggest was easily wide receiver DJ Moore, acquired in a trade for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Moore gives quarterback Justin Fields a true No. 1 receiver, which is something that has helped elevate other young quarterbacks around the league. Moore already has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name, and that was with subpar quarterback play during his time with the Panthers. Fields and Moore have already drawn rave reviews during offseason workouts, for their chemistry on and off the field. Receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool should also benefit with the attention on Moore. While Chicago had the league’s best rushing attack last season, Moore could help make their passing attack lethal.

– Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Detroit Lions: DB C.J. Gardner Johnson

The Lions are revamping the back end of the defense with a lot of key new pieces. None is more integral than Gardner-Johnson, who will play both the slot nickel role and free safety. Aside from being a proven premium talent at both spots, the veteran brings swagger and attitude to a defense that has lacked a true alpha dog since Darius Slay was traded. Gardner-Johnson’s brashness is a welcome addition and it is already reflecting well in some of the younger DBs. This Lions defense will be a lot more hostile and skilled in 2023 because of the talented agitator and mentor.

– Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness

The Packers were quiet in free agency, leaving only long snapper Matt Orzech and safeties Tarvarius Moore and Jonathan Owens as options in terms of free-agent signings. Orzech is a specialist and Moore and Owens might be backups, so we’ll go with the top draft pick. Van Ness will get a chance to develop in a deep edge rusher group, but his expected ability to collapse the pocket and pressure the passer from a standup linebacker position and as a down lineman inside gives the Packers a versatile weapon in the defensive front. In Van Ness, Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kenny Clark and 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, the Packers have a pass-rushing group with a terrific mix of experience, athleticism and potential. Given his power and versatility, Van Ness could be a Za’Darius Smith-like player in time.

– Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Minnesota Vikings: Defensive coordinator Brian Flores

This is a little bit unconventional since it’s not a player, but watching the Vikings defense last season was a massive drag. They finished 31st in total defense in 2022 and had to win 11 one-score games to get 13 wins. They also got blown out by at least 11 points in each of their four regular season losses. Ed Donatell implemented the Vic Fangio-style defense, but ran it incredibly poorly which led to his exit.

The addition of Flores represents a massive shift from a conservative zone defense to a hyper aggressive scheme based upon both man coverage and man-match zone concepts. His experience under Bill Belichick and having crossed paths with head coach Kevin O’Connell will bring the Vikings defense an upgrade regardless of hwo is on the field.

– Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

