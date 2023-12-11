NFC North recap: Detroit Lions' division lead down to 2 games after Week 14

The Detroit Lions' convincing 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears adds intrigue to the race for the NFC North title heading into the final four weeks of the regular season.

The Lions entered Sunday at 9-3 with a three-game lead in the division over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, who were both 6-6. The Lions couldn't stop shooting themselves in the foot or generate any positive momentum in the second half in the loss to Chicago to fall to 9-4, tightened the division race.

The Lions have held first place in the division since Week 4, when they beat the Packers on the road. Now, the Lions can see the other NFC North foes in the rearview mirror rapidly approaching. Detroit will have to shake the bad play and finish the season strong to ensure its first division title since 1993.

The Lions are 2-2 against NFC North opponents, splitting both series with the Packers and Bears. Detroit plays the Vikings twice in the final three weeks to close division play. The Lions will have to win at least two of its final four games to secure at least a share of the division title if Minnesota and/or Green Bay win out.

The Lions finish the season hosting the Denver Broncos on Saturday night, that at Vikings on Christmas Eve Day, at the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 30 and then hosts Minnesota in the season finale.

Those matchups with Minnesota are gaining importance because of the Lions' recent stumbles and the Vikings ability to win close games with backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The Vikings beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 3-0, on Sunday to move to 7-6, just two games behind the Lions in the standings. Minnesota's remaining schedule consists of at the Cincinnati Bengals, home against the Lions, home against the Packers and finish with a trip to Ford Field.

The Packers could reach 7-6 as well with a win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Green Bay has won three straight, including a win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. After Monday, the Packers are at home against the Buccaneers, on the road against the Panthers, on the road against the Vikings and finish the season at home against the Bears.

Chicago still occupies the basement of the NFC North despite finding a rhythm in recent weeks. The win over the Lions moved Chicago to 5-8 overall, four games out of first place. The Bears finish the season at the Cleveland Browns, home against the Arizona Cardinals, home against the Atlanta Falcons and at the Packers.

