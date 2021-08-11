NFC North preview: Can anyone challenge the Packers?
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the expectations for each team in the NFC North this season.
Washington's defense? The Cowboys' offense? Determining which team has the best singular unit in the NFC East.
An ambitious Twitter user has followed the breadcrumb trails from the team and delivered an educated guess on what the Green Bay Packers' new alternate uniforms could look like this year.
Matt LaFleur fired off his rebuttal for Falcons coach and friend Arthur Smith, who teased the Packers coach on Tuesday.
A collection of thoughts on the Packers as Matt LaFleur's team preps for the preseason opener on Saturday night.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gave some updates ahead of Minnesota's preseason opener against the Broncos.
With two weeks of training camp in the books, here's our projections for the Bears' starting defense.
Preston Smith on Packers OLB Rashan Gary: "He's going to do a lot of great things this year for us and for himself."
The Packers could be in for an odd year in what could be Aaron Rodgers' final season with the team, but Matt LaFleur is focused on the task at hand.
The true freshman running back is already making huge plays for the Badgers in fall camp:
The Nets defeated the Bucks, 97-91. Cam Thomas led the way for the Nets with 22 points and four assists, while Jordan Nwora tallied 22 points and six rebounds for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 1-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Bucks fall to 1-1.
A look at the Packers' unofficial depth chart entering the first preseason game of 2021.
The Bears have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener, and there was plenty to unpack.
The Tennessee Titans, who added star receiver Julio Jones in the offseason, are listed at +1000 to win the AFC at BetMGM.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been impressed with outfielder Joey Gallo during his Yankees tenure since the MLB trade deadline. Boone believes the sky is the limit for him and has seen a lot of improvement in his approach at the plate over the past few seasons but knows there are always peaks and valleys with a player like him.
A Bengals defender is turning heads at training camp.
With the first two weeks of training camp in the books for the Detroit Lions, here are some of the winners and losers thus far
With so many players on the IL, the Yankees are digging deep into their roster -- and it's working.