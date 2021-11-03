NFC North: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs

For Chicago Bears fans monitoring the state of the Green Bay Packers heading into Week 9, there’s been an important development regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of Sunday’s prime-time game against the Chiefs, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

To add insult to injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Rodgers is unvaccinated. This after Rodgers told reporters in late August that he’d been “immunized,” which isn’t the same as being vaccinated. It could mean Rodgers previously tested for COVID-19 and has the antibodies.

Given Rodgers is unvaccinated, he’ll be out a minimum of 10 days and will be permitted to return to the team if asymptomatic.

The 10-day period is the minimum, and Rodgers’ status for Week 10 against the Seahawks is also worth monitoring.

With Rodgers sidelined, it’ll be second-year quarterback and eventual Rodgers successor Jordan Love making his first career start against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

