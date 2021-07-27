NFC North news: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers arrives at Green Bay training camp

Mike Zimmer has had some good defenses in Minnesota, but even some of his best groups have had trouble stopping quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With the ways the Vikings revamped their defense this offseason, it seems like Zimmer could have a strong unit yet again. That will be helpful for next year, considering that signs are pointing to Rodgers staying in the division.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay is offering concessions and is close to an agreement that would bring Rodgers back for at least this season. The deal is not officially done, but it is close, per Schefter.

That culminated in Rodgers showing up for training camp, walking into the facility at Lambeau Field.

So Vikings fans can’t salivate at the thought of their defense getting to play Jordan Love twice. Not next year, anyway. There is a silver lining for Minnesota fans, though: Rodgers’ new deal will set up a departure from Green Bay after this season, according to Schefter.