NFC North named NFL's top QB division

The Chicago Bears have been haunted by elite-level quarterbacks in the NFC North for many years. Whether it was Brett Favre, Dante Culpepper or now Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, it's been decades since the Bears could say they had the best passer in the division.

This season is no exception, especially with Kirk Cousins joining the Vikings. Rodgers, Stafford and Cousins will give defensive coordinator Vic Fangio headaches in at least six games this season, but the Bears have a talented passer of their own who can present a challenge to opposing defenses, too.

When factoring Trubisky to the rest of the established Pro Bowlers in the North, there's no division with a more talented group of quarterbacks, according to NFL.com.

Rodgers is the most talented quarterback in NFL history. I love Green Bay bringing in Jimmy Graham to help in the red zone. Stafford has been fantastic the last few seasons, a true maestro in the clutch. And Detroit improved the offensive line and run game this offseason -- that will provide the 30-year-old quarterback with some needed protection and balance. I think Trubisky will be this year's Jared Goff, taking a major leap forward in Year 2 with a new head coach and more talent around him. Lastly, Cousins swings the pendulum in favor of this division. He's the answer to the franchise-quarterback question for the Vikings.

The Bears have so much riding on Trubisky this season and beyond. He has to prove capable of squaring off against guys like Rodgers and Stafford, quarterbacks he'll do battle with for the next several years. If he doesn't develop into the kind of player who can make timely throws on game-winning drives, Chicago will remain a step behind Green Bay, Detroit and Minnesota, all clubs with starting quarterbacks who have more than a few big wins on their resumes.

All signs point toward Trubisky becoming that guy. His rookie season wasn't perfect, but it was promising. And now that Ryan Pace has surrounded him with skill players who can beat NFL coverage, he should see a big bump in his production. That bump in production will go a long way in helping the Bears win a bunch of games, especially with a defense that returns intact after finishing in the NFL's top 10 last season.