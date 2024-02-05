NFC North mock draft roundup from PFF’s latest projections

It is draft season for all but two teams and their fanbases, for the Detroit Lions this used to be a time that came much sooner.

Mock drafts are flying all around us from every site and publication. The latest we are highlighting comes from PFF and their NFL Draft podcast The PFF NFL Stock Exchange.

Their hosts Connor Rogers and Trevor Sikkema completed a two-round mock draft which allowed them to provide more picks for each team in the division. For the Lions, they focused on defense in an area they need to this offseason. The rest of the division appeared to be playing catch-up after losing the division to the Lions.

Detroit Lions

Picks:

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Cornerback

Austin Booker, Edge Rusher

Impact on Lions: The defensive backs have to be a main focus in the 2024 offseason. Whether it be in the draft or free agency they need some heavy backup and potential starters to jump in. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. provides that and a corners best friend is a good pass rush which is where Austin Booker jumps in.

Picks

Dallas Turner, Edge Rusher

J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback

Impact on Lions: Kirk Cousins is gone and now J.J. McCarthy steps in. He is going to take some time to develop but the Lions shouldn’t be too worried at the moment. Make no mistake though, the Vikings and their staff and front office have something special brewing up north.

Picks

Cooper DeJean, Cornerback

Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Tackle

Kamren Kinchens, Safety

Impact on Lions: Jordan Love and the Packers offense is going to look very similar to that of when Aaron Rodgers was in town. The Lions had their number once this year but they need to make sure they stay ahead of them. Brian Gutekunst has proven to be a great general manager, thankfully the Lions have Brad Holmes to counter him.

Picks

Caleb Williams, Quarterbacks

Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver

Impact on Lions: The Bears are going to look different in 2024 and beyond, it will take some time but this offense is going to be a problem. The Lions addressed the secondary in this mock but it needs to be further adjusted in 2024.

