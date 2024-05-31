NFC North: Justin Jefferson contract talks worth monitoring

The Chicago Bears play in a very interesting NFC North division. Right now, it is in the early running for the best (or second-best) division in the NFL. It went from being one of the worst to one of the best quickly.

Last season, the Bears finished with a 7-10 record, which wasn’t good enough but was the second-best among last-place teams in 2023.

One team in the division, however, might be taking a big hit soon. The Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson can’t seem to agree on a new deal. There are plenty of other NFL contracts to base his on, but it’s hard when he has a claim as the best in the league. Jefferson can reset the market if he wants.

Whenever this happens, however, there is always the possibility of a trade. If Jefferson doesn’t get what he wants soon, he could request a trade that would send shockwaves around the NFL. The best receiver in the league potentially making a move is huge.

If the Vikings were to consider making a trade, they’d be getting a lot back in return. But nothing can replace a player like Jefferson. He’s truly sensational and will be paid like a player of that caliber. This is certainly a storyline for the Bears keep an eye on.

Chicago is looking to take a huge step forward in 2024. One key to that is improving in the division. While the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are the leaders in the clubhouse, the Bears appear to be that third team. If Minnesota were to lose a player of Jefferson’s caliber, it would be a massive hit for a team that already lost quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire