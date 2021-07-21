NFC injury complicates Dolphins’ potential pursuit of backfield depth

We do not know for certain whether or not the Miami Dolphins are interested in adding more depth to their offensive backfield. Miami appears to be set to roll with Myles Gaskin as the featured back in their 2021 offense — but the team did add Malcolm Brown in free agency from the Los Angeles Rams and draft Cincinnati back Gerrid Doaks late in the 2021 NFL draft. Is that enough to keep the running game effective this season?

If the team decides that it isn’t, their search for quality depth just got more complicated. Because the same Rams team that let Brown walk in free agency this offseason has just lost their lead running back for the season in second-year runner Cam Akers. Akers tore his Achilles tendon while training for the season and will quite certainly miss the entire season.

#Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training, per source. Brutal blow for L.A., which loses its leading rusher from last season a week before camp begins. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2021

The Rams, like Miami, are expecting to contend this season, so their backfield situation will likely need to be addressed before the regular season gets underway.

That’s fine and dandy, with the exception being that the number of quality options readily available to help add to an offensive backfield are next to zero as things currently stand. Perhaps some roster cuts will bring some quality options to free agency — but the running back market feels close to tapped out as things currently stand. So, should Miami decide they need to add a back, they’ll be facing some desperate competition with the Rams as Los Angeles looks to pivot and bring in quality play in their bid to replace Akers’ lost production.

One advantage Miami may have if they find themselves with competition to add a back? The team has a surplus of talent at a number of positions, so a player for player swap may be their best chance to skip the bidding process of free agency and simply attack an appealing back should they deem it to be necessary.

Perhaps the speculation is for nothing and the Dolphins really, genuinely like their current group. But if not, the Rams are now a team to be wary of.