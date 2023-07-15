NFC exec: Giants’ Saquon Barkley can ‘break the game open at any point’

Since being drafted by the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley has faced a lot of adversity. He had a breakout season his rookie year, but then was sidelined with a torn ACL. Upon his return, he wasn’t the same running back we were all used to seeing.

Then last year happened. Barkley reminded all of us why the Giants drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. Not only did Barkley look like himself on the field again, but his numbers backed up the visual. He recorded 1,312 yards on 295 carries and 10 touchdowns, plus 57 receptions for 338 yards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The way Barkley showed up last season has led NFL executives to praise him, earning the Pro Bowlers the No. 4 spot on ESPN’s top running backs list.

“He came with a running back mentality,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “He was physical, wasn’t dancing as much, and when he got to the second level, he was dangerous.” “He still has the ability to break the game open at any point,” an NFC exec said.

Indeed, he does.

Barkley is currently in a standoff with the Giants regarding his 2023 contract, and it is vital that the team finds a way to keep him. It’s not just about his production on the field, it’s about how other teams prepare for the Giants when Barkley is out there, and how his teammates play without his presence.

Advertisement

Hopefully, the two sides will come to an agreement sooner than later.

Related

Giants fans bet on football more than any other NFL fanbase

Execs, coaches believe Giants' Darren Waller is among NFL's best tight ends

Mike Kafka remains with Giants as Northwestern goes with David Braun

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire