NFC East's playoff losing streak hits three years after Cowboys, Eagles fall

NFC East's playoff losing streak hits three years originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFC East has fizzled out this postseason. The Philadelphia Eagles did not put up much of a fight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing 31-15. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys woke up far too late in a disappointing home performance versus the San Francisco 49ers before falling 23-17.

The Cowboys and Eagles were the last NFC East teams to win in the playoffs when each took an NFC Wild Card round game in 2019. Dallas beat the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles were the defending Super Bowl champs and knocked off the Chicago Bears. Both teams were eliminated in the divisional round the following week. It's been 0-for since then.

The Washington Football Team fell at home in 2021 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And in 2020, the Eagles lost to the Seahawks also at home.

At least those three teams have made it. The New York Giants are starting from scratch after firing head coach Joe Judge and senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman retired. New York last made the playoffs in 2016.

Washington will be searching for a franchise quarterback to go with its new nickname this off-season to get back into the playoff hunt after a disappointing 7-10 campaign.

As for the Eagles and Cowboys, they'll certainly make some changes to their rosters, too -- and maybe even their coaching staffs - to better compete with the top teams in the NFC. The planning for 2022 has already begun.