NFC East Week 4 preview

Eagles 3-0

Cowboys 2-1

Giants 2-1

Commanders 1-2

PHILADELPHIA

The Eagles sit atop the division and this week play host to the surprising Jaguars who went out to Los Angeles in Week 3 and crushed the Chargers 38-10.

Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles passing offense which is currently 3rd in the NFL with 296.7 YPG.

The Eagles display effective offensive balance ranking 7th earning 150 YPG.

DALLAS

After losing Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won both of their games and are understandably favored this week at home against Washington, who has lost their last two, being outscored 46-0 in the first half of those two games.

In addition, the Cowboys have received great news as Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and Connor McGovern are expected to return for the offense while Jayron Kearse is expected to be back on the defense.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush has the eighth-highest DVOA overall at 18.8% while Washington’s Carson Wentz ranks 26th at -19.8%.

The Cowboys are fourth in the NFL in rushing offense at 16.2% with both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard placing in the top 10 in DVOA. The Commanders are far behind in rushing the ball, ranking 25th with a -24.8%.

Yet, the most glaring difference in the two teams thus far might actually be the Cowboys’ front 7 on defense has looked and performed far superior to Washington’s offensive line.

NEW YORK

The Giants are hosting the Bears in a contest between two 2-1 teams. The Giants are going to be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson. Even more, they will miss the play of defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who was also listed out.

The Giants defeated the Titans and the Panthers the first two weeks before falling to the Cowboys on Monday night at home.

The Bears upset San Francisco in Week 1, then fell to the Packers in Week 2. This past Sunday, the Bears defeated the Texans 23-20.

WASHINGTON

The Commanders’ offense yielded an embarrassing 17 QB hits to the Eagles in a 24-8 romp in Week 3. That same offensive line now must face the Dallas Cowboys front 7 which includes Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong, Jr.

Even more, Wes Schweitzer is out for Sunday, and Charles Leno has been battling a bad shoulder and is questionable.

Carson Wentz was sacked 9 times by the Eagles and endured 17 QB hits. He has thrown 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. However, Wentz has apparently not seen the field well, taking 15 sacks and his QBR is down to 40.4.

