NFC East unimpressive in Week 15

All season the NFC East has shone brightly above the other seven divisions.

Until Week 15. Last Sunday, the Giants and Commanders played a hard-fought, competitive game. However each team further revealed they are limited offensively, they are going to battle for a playoff spot, but both teams look like they will be overmatched in a playoff game.

The Eagles won a battle defeating the Bears in Chicago, but might they have lost the war to come later in the playoffs with quarterback Jalen Hurts injuring his shoulder?

Dallas is fighting the Eagles for the NFC East title and managed to somehow lose to the Jaguars in overtime?

The Eagles now travel to face the Cowboys on Christmas Eve at AT&T stadium, and it looks like Hurts will not start for the Eagles Saturday. X-Rays were negative on the Hurts shoulder, but it cannot be overlooked; this is his throwing shoulder.

Suddenly, the Eagles may be led by Gardner Minshew in the next few weeks. How significant of a drop-off will occur in the Eagles’ offense? If the Eagles win one of their final three games, they will be the NFC overall top seed in the playoffs.

Dallas’ Micah Parsons last week was talking down Hurts, and the Dallas defense Sunday revealed they indeed were thinking about the Eagles and not entirely prepared for the Jaguars. Consequently, the Cowboys blew a 17-point lead, and Dak Prescott threw two huge picks, and the game was lost to the Jags.

Dallas has been the most impressive team in the NFL, crushing the Vikings in Minnesota. But the other side of the coin is just as true: Prescott since returning from his injury has the most interceptions in the NFL (10). Additionally, he has the most interceptions in the last four weeks (7).

Suddenly, has the NFC East fallen back to the rest of the pack?

