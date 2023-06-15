How NFC East teams rank at the TE position heading into 2023

Previously an afterthought, tight ends seem to be en vogue among the league’s best teams. Almost all of the true contenders seem to have tight ends who are matchup problems for opposing defenses. The Kansas City Chiefs have Travis Kelce, the San Francisco 49ers have George Kittle, the Philadelphia Eagles are starting Dallas Goedert, and Rob Gronkowski has Super Bowl victories for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFC East teams seem to understand this. In addition to the Eagles with a top-five TE in Goedert, New York went out and got Darren Waller to pair with 2022 rookie, Daniel Bellinger. Dallas spent a second-round draft pick to add to a TE room that looks to have incredible potential. So how do they rank in comparison to each other?

The Cowboys have to be last in these rankings, they just don’t have any established starters with Dalton Schultz gone to the Houston Texans in free agency. There is a ton of potential in the room, though.

Second-round pick, Luke Schoonmaker was an solid blocker in college and that is a rare quality in modern college tight ends. He also had similar Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) as the best tight ends in the NFL have. If he can be developed quickly he could be an excellent all around talent.

Jake Ferguson played like a guy who could be able to take a second-year jump if given more opportunities. Many Dallas fans were ready to move on from Schultz during the 2022 season so Ferguson could see more reps. His performance showed signs of a playmaker. Ferguson caught the ball at an 86.4% rate, received a PFF receiving grade of 75.2, and his QB had a rating of 129.9 when he was targeted.

Peyton Hendershot could have a future as a stretch the field tight end, but he will be TE3 for the second year in a row and until his targets increase and he can prove himself as a weapon, he just isn’t moving the needle.

The Commanders are the one team that feels stuck in the mud at tight end within the division. Logan Thomas isn’t at the level of Waller or Goedert, but he isn’t a young up-and-coming player either. Thomas is going into his eighth season and has had one solid year, hauling in 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

Even last season, in 13 starts, Thomas only had 323 total receiving yards and one TD. His PFF Grade was only 52 overall and only 57.6 receiving. Washington didn’t use any premium capital on that position to upgrade it for 2023 or beyond.

Their backup is John Dates who had similar production to Ferguson for Dallas, but had a much worse yards per reception, catch percentage, and QB rating when targeted. His receiving grade from PFF was nearly 30 points less as well. By years end, Dallas could be ahead of the Commanders, but for now Washington is third.

Waller has been a matchup nightmare, when healthy. In 2019 and 2020 he started 31 games and posted elite numbers: 197 receptions for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. His issue has been staying on the field and how those injuries impacted his ability.

Waller has only played in 20 games over the last two seasons and started only 17 of them. He still put up better than average numbers, bringing in 83 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. If Waller is back, and can stay healthy, he will be a problem for opposing defenses. Daniel Jones would have his best third-down and red-zone weapon of his career.

If Waller was healthy the last two seasons, and still found his way to New York, they would have the top tight end group in these rankings. It wouldn’t really be because of Waller though. Dallas Goedert would be the top TE in this division, but Waller would be similar, where the Giants would separate is because they have the much better backup.

As a rookie, Daniel Bellinger brought in over 85% of his targets, averaged nearly nine yards per reception, and his quarterback had a rating of 120.8 when he was targeted. If Bellinger takes a second-year leap, along with a healthy Waller, the Giants could have the best TE room in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles

Kelce, Kittle, and Mark Andrews are Tier 1, and Goedert belongs right up there with them. He missed five games in 2022, but his averages were top notch. He caught 80% of his targets, averaged 13 yards per reception, and his QB had an elite QB rating of 125.2 when he threw to Goedert.

Goedert is a complete TE. He can find open spaces in zones or against the blitz. He is great in the seem and dominates man coverage. His receiving skills are unquestioned, but Goedert also brings it as a blocker as well. The Eagles had one of the best run games in the league for a reason.

Jack Stoll hasn’t offered up much in his first two seasons, but he is a capable second TE, and that is more than enough when the starter is Goedert. He carries the Eagles to the top spot in the NFC East rankings all by himself and only injury should slow him down in 2023.

