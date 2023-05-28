How NFC East teams rank at the safety position

The NFC East had three teams make the playoffs last season, including the Philadelphia Eagles who represented the conference in the Super Bowl. A far cry from the division once dubbed the NFC Least, due to its inability to produce a relevant contender. This group appears to be the best combination of teams in the NFC. So what will make the difference in who emerges as the champion for 2023?

This is a breakdown of each team and how they rank position by position. The series begins with the safeties.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Is the Cowboys’ three-headed approach worthy top spot? Will the loss of Bobby McCain to the New York Giants doom the Commanders at the position? Can Xavier McKinney bounce back from a poor third season? Will the loss of both starters, including the interception leader in the league, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, set the Eagles back at all? Here is a look at how the safety rooms match up in the NFC East.

Washington Commanders

Despite the solid play of Kamren Curl, the Commanders have probably had the worst safety group in the division for a few years now. While Curl is a solid player in the run game and has a coverage grade of over 80, he doesn’t make many game changing plays. Last season he had zero interceptions, no forced fumbles, only a single sack, and he didn’t register an official pass deflection.

Curl’s free safety counterpart, Bobby McCain, signed with the Giants, and Darrick Forrest is first in line to take over as the starter in his third year. In his 11 starts last season he showed signs of being a playmaker by intercepting four passes and forcing two fumbles. He gave up big plays, but overall, he held opposing quarterbacks to 54.5% completion percentage when he was targeted and a QB rating of 75.4.

Advertisement

Their isn’t much reliable depth behind the two starters. Jeremy Reaves and Percy Butler haven’t had much experience; the Commanders have to hope they can step up if there are injuries.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ 2022 starters have both gone to other teams, and a lot of attitude and leadership left with Gardner-Johnson’s departure. He brought a fire to that secondary and was a great playmaker, so he will be missed. The good news for Philadelphia is that their defense is led by their incredible pass rush, and that type of pressure helps the secondary immensely.

Another positive is that the Eagles GM is aggressive in free agency and does a great job of drafting for the future. This allowed them to fill the box safety role with former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds on a one-year deal. The deep safety position is filled with 2022 draft pick, Reed Blankenship.

Advertisement

Edmunds isn’t great in coverage, and he misses too many tackles, but he plays solid overall in the box. He holds up well against the run, and will make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He accumulated three tackles for a loss, 17 stops, two sacks, two QB hits, and three pressures last season with the Steelers.

Blakenship isn’t a sure thing at all, but last season when Gardner-Johnson was injured, he got the call to start. He showed some positives in coverage holding opposing quarterbacks to an under 55% completion percentage and a 66.9 QB rating. PFF gave him a coverage grade of 71.6 and he had an interception and two pass deflections.

The Eagles used pick No. 66 on Sydney Brown, who they hope can take over from for Edmunds after a season behind the veteran. They also have K’von Wallace, who has been a backup there for two years already.

New York Giants

Advertisement

The Giants snuck into the second spot despite Xavier McKinney having a down year due to injuries. He was a breakout player for them in 2021, but took a clear step back last year. He was only able to play in nine games, and wasn’t himself. His PFF grades were under 60 against the run and in coverage, but before last season he showed himself as a rare triple-threat safety.

McKinney plays in the box mostly, being a playmaker in the run game and a guy the Giants can blitz when they want. He is also able to play in the slot or as a deep safety if New York wants to try and fool the opposing QB. If he can have a healthy 2023 he will be one of the truly versatile, do-it-all players at the position.

The Giants wanted to improve their pass coverage from last season and they believe McCain can do that for them. McCain is a smaller safety who often plays in the slot or in the deep middle. His coverage grade was just under 70, and he held opposing pass catchers to under 10 yards per reception.

McCain is a liability in the run game, though, with almost as many missed tackles as he had stops. His run game grade was a putrid 33.9 and teams will attack him until the Commanders show they are capable of continuing their terrific run defense with him as the starter.

Advertisement

Jason Pinnok and a hybrid linebacker, safety Dane Belton, are the main depth pieces and are unknowns. If McKinney can’t bounce back, or McCain negatively impact the run defense, the Giants could tumble to last place in these rankings before the year ends.

Dallas Cowboys

The first round of ranking the positions in the NFC East was non-competitive.

The Cowboys have the top two safeties in the division in Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse. If McKinney’s injury continues to set him back, they could possible have the three best. The Cowboys are unique as they start three safeties, with one being a hybrid linebacker.

Advertisement

The main man from last season was Wilson. He was quite possibly the best player not named Micah Parsons on the defense. He was the only safety in the division to reach 100 tackles. He had more solo tackles than any 2023 safety for the Giants or Eagles had total tackles. His sack totals, QB hits, and pressures were all more than the rest of the starters discussed in this article combined.

He is the traditional box safety for Dallas, but he has great metrics in pass defense as well. Wilson held quarterbacks to only 51.3% completion percentage when he was targeted. He allowed only 8.3 yards per reception, for a total of 166 yards and a QB rating of 69. Wilson is a few more interceptions and a few less missed tackles from being considered a top safety in all of football.

Malik Hooker is the second traditional safety for the Cowboys. He plays in the deep middle zones mostly and while he isn’t the spectacular playmaker people all hoped he would be when he was drafted six years ago. He has a coverage and run grade over 70 while adding three interceptions and three pass deflections to his stat line. Hooker isn’t elite in any area but isn’t deficient in any either. He is the type of veteran championship teams have on their roster in key roles.

Kearse is one of the most underrated players in the NFL. He is an incredibly unique player who plays excellent in the box against the run, is a weapon as a blitzer, and is tasked with shutting down the top tight end of the opposing team.

Advertisement

In the run game Kearse had 77 tackles, 27 stops, seven tackles for a loss, and only three missed tackles. He didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage, and added two sacks, two QB hits, and four pressures as a blitzer. While Parsons is the superstar, Dan Quinn’s defense would not be what it has been in Dallas without the three headed monster at the safety position.

Israel Mukuamu is the only known backup for the Cowboys. He played quality snaps in the playoffs, but it was more as a slot corner than a safety. The other backups are mostly unknown but match Quinn’s physical profile template.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire