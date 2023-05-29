How NFC East teams rank at the running back position

“Running backs don’t matter” is now a common refrain from fans everywhere, but does the NFC East subscribe to the theory? The Dallas Cowboys got out from Ezekiel Elliott’s contract, then put the franchise tag on Tony Pollard. The New York Giants hit Saquon Barkley with a franchise tag designation as well. The Washington Commanders have two running backs drafted in the top 100 picks, and the Philadelphia Eagles replaced former second-round pick Miles Sanders by signing Raashad Penny and trading for D’Andre Swift.

For this division, running the ball and playing defense is key, so not only do the running backs matter, but how well they end up performing could determine who wins the NFC East. Here is a look at how the running back rooms rank within the division.

Philadelphia Eagles

The truth about Philadelphia is that their elite offensive line and the abilities of their quarterback makes their run game lethal regardless of who their backs are. They were a top five running team in 2022 in terms of yards and were the top team in rushing touchdowns by eight scores. That is unlikely to change even with the exit of Sanders.

They gave a one-year deal to Penny, who averages 5.7 yards a carry in his career, but he can’t stay on the field. In five seasons, he has hit 100 attempts once. He averages 67 rushes a season in his career, so there is no way to know if he can truly be reliable or remain as efficient if he has to take on 200 touches or more.

Swift was traded to the Eagles, and he is eerily similar to Penny in that he has excellent career averages, but not a lot of attempts per season. In 40 games and 16 starts Swift has put together 364 rushes, for 1,680 and 18 touchdowns. Last season behind one of the best offensive lines in the league, Swift averaged 5.5 yards per attempt and had a PFF rush grade of 83.2. The Eagles might be the one offensive line even better than the one on Swift’s former team, the Detroit Lions.

Kenneth Gainwell had a very good divisional playoff game against the Giants that shows his potential, but he has a total of 177 touches in two seasons and is a third back at this point.

If either Swift or Penny can stay healthy, they could have all-time great seasons in this offense, but they are both guys a team can’t completely count on, so they have to be ranked last going into the year.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have the type of running back room teams can win with; three solid backs, all on cheap deals, two of which are on third-round rookie contracts. Unfortunately, this isn’t about ranking the smartest built running back rooms but ranking the best group of running backs and the Commanders don’t have the talented lead back that the Cowboys and Giants do.

Brian Robinson Jr. is their early down and short-yardage back. He should get near 20 carries contest, wear down defenses with body blows and finish off teams once Washington gets a lead. As a rookie he averaged 17 attempts a game even though the team had JD McKissic playing over 200 snaps and Antonio Gibson at almost 500 snaps. His upside is why the Commanders got the slight nod over the Eagles. He didn’t offer much in the receiving game, only getting 12 total targets, but that is where Gibson and McKissic shine.

Gibson has the size to be a bell-cow back in the NFL. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he fits the look of a power back like Ezekiel Elliott, not a receiving back like McKissic. The Commanders used him often as a receiving back, he had 58 targets at 7.7 yards a reception and 149 rush attempts. Compare that to Robinson Jr. who rushed the ball 205 times to only 12 targets. Likely due to a poor offensive line and bad QB play, Gibson didn’t have an efficient season with 3.7 ypc.

McKissic is even more of a receiving back. He only carried the ball 22 times but had 27 receptions on 40 targets. In 221 snaps he was targeted 40 times, nearly once every five plays. McKissic is as good of a depth piece as a team can have as a third back.

Dallas Cowboys

There are two great backs in the NFC East, and Tony Pollard is one of them. He is incredible by nearly every metric. Both Pollards overall and rushing grades near 90 and rank as the best in the division. He added the second highest receiving grade behind Gibson.

Pollard has been one of the most efficient backs in the league the last two seasons. He averaged 5.2 yards per attempt with 31 explosive runs. He managed that in only 193 rushes, that’s one in every 6 rush attempts.

The one worry about Pollard is the carry total. He has never had a 200 attempt season and is coming off a major leg injury. Adding to that, the lack of proven depth behind Pollard is the main reason the Cowboys fall to second on this list.

Ronald Jones II has won a Super Bowl the last two seasons, but he hasn’t added much production wise. Deuce Vaughn is a small stature, sixth-round rookie draft pick, and Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle haven’t had enough playing time to know what they will give over the season.

New York Giants

Barkley had a resurgence in his first year under 2022 coach of the year, Brian Daboll. With his highest number of attempts and yards, he was also only one touchdown short of his career high there as well. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry, scored 10 touchdowns, had 32 explosive runs, and only fumbled one time in almost 300 rushes. PFF graded him with an 81 rush grade, he was the main reason the Giants made it back to the playoffs.

As good as Barkley was, Pollard matched him per carry, so it actually came down to the other running backs to decide first place and that nod has to go to Matt Breida. While he was a much better player three years ago in San Francisco with two seasons over five yards per attempt, Breida is still a more known commodity than any Dallas back up. If Davis, Jones II or Vaughn have a breakout season then the Cowboys can jump to the top spot, but for now it’s the Giants.

