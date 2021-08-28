NFC East Tailgate: Talking winners, losers, sleepers, and more

NFC East

The division was mocked every way in 2020, and deservedly so: The NFC East didn't have a team reach .500. There was the sweet story of Ron Rivera leading Washington to the division crown, which managed to avoid some of the embarrassment the team's front office caused for years. As for the rest? The Cowboys were weak, the Giants were mediocre, and the Eagles were bleak. What is the division looking like in 2021? Who has the best fans? The best stadium? Let's gather around the tailgate...

Top Team

The Eagles ruled from 2001-04. Since then, no team has been able to repeat as champions. Will Washington duplicate its success of 2020 with a shift from Alex Smith and a band of quarterbacks to Ryan Fitzpatrick? The belief here is no. Age will catch up to FitzMagic no matter how good the WFT is on the other side of the ball. The only way a repeat occurs is if the Dallas Cowboys lose Dak Prescott again. If Prescott stays healthy, look for the Cowboys to wear the crown.

Bottom Team

The Philadelphia Eagles have sunk from Super Bowl champs to also-rans. They will not improve in Nick Sirianni's first season as coach: there are too many holes, and the lack of confidence bestowed in Jalen Hurts will crush his growth at quarterback. Of course, the fans are tolerant in the City of Brotherly Love, so they will give Sirianni about four games before being all over his hire.

Sleeper

Don't expect the New York Giants to creep up on Dallas and Washington. However, if -- and this is huge if -- Saquon Barkley can return to his rookie form and Daniel Jones develops some fast chemistry, Big Blue could have an offense that complements a solid defense. It's not something to wager on, but it is something to think about should the Giants get out of the blocks and Barkley takes off.

Breakout player to watch

As Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar astutely wrote, WFT's Antonio Gibson had just 33 carries in his college career, managed to rack 369 yards (11.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. As a rookie on a division winner, he ran for 826 yards and 11 TDs. This is a 17-game season, and Washington has Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Logan Thomas to keep linebackers and secondaries occupied. That can provide the opportunity for many holes Gibson can navigate for chunk plays. So do not be stunned if he heads toward 1,150 yards and finds the end zone as many times, if not more.

First coach on the hot seat

Mike McCarthy. You get one "awful year" in Dallas, and then you have to deliver. The former Packers head coach had a terrible debut with the Star and needs to win, win, win... or else this could turn into a short stop in Texas.

Best uniforms

The Cowboys' uniforms are classic. Hard to argue with this. Washington is unsure of what it will be after this season, although the scheme never really became an all-time favorite. The Eagles are solid but not incredible, and the Giants are basic. (Nothing wrong with basic, but they don't inspire one to run out and spend money frivolously on team merch.) The same will never be said about America's Team, which is a printing press on every level.

Best stadium

We are staying put in Dallas for this one, too. The Cowboys' new stadium is state of the art in every way. While the jumbotron may have been passed by SoFi Stadium's effort (Los Angeles), AT&T Stadium is one of those marvels that fans—home or away—should check out. Tons of money was spent to make this a palace, and it reigns over the other venues in the division.

Best fans

Could the best fans and the worst be in the same city? Yep, Philadelphia Eagles fans can be brutal and harsh. They have no problem letting the Birds have "the bird" and a lot more if they play poorly. That said, they are also as devoted as any fan base in the league. They bleed green whether it is for success or failure. There is no middle in Philly. Love 'em or hate 'em, the Eagles' fans rock. More NFL Tailgates: AFC East. AFC North. AFC South. AFC West.

