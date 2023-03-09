NFC East starting quarterback contracts

With the New York Giants signing Daniel Jones Tuesday, what is the current contracts status of the NFC East quarterbacks?

Jones is still only age 25, turning 26 in May. The Giants signed Jones to the whopping contract banking on their plan to surround him with better targets in the passing game and believing Jones still has much upside.

The 2023 cap number for Jones will be $19 million, with his guaranteed salary still a modest $10 million. The 2024 numbers for Jones show a sizeable leap with his guaranteed salary at $36 million and his cap number at $45 Million.

Details on the #Giants deal for QB Daniel Jones:

— 4 years

— $160M

— $35M more in incentives

— $82M over the first two years

— $94M virtually guaranteed at signing.

— First-year cap number around $19M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

Over the Cap has the breakdown stating in 2025 Jones’ cap number will be $39,500,000 with his guaranteed salary being at $0. Jones thus far is the only Giants player under contract for 2026. He will be a cap hit in 2026 for $56,500,000 and his guaranteed salary again at $0.

The Cowboys Dak Prescott will turn 30 in July. Prescott will be a 2023 cap hit of $49,130,000, with a guaranteed salary of $31,000,000.

In 2024 Prescott will be a cap hit of $52,130,000, but the actual guaranteed money is $0. In 2025 Prescott would receive a prorated bonus of $18,130,000 and a cap hit would be $21,810,00, but again the guaranteed salary is $0.

The NFC East and NFC champ Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is certainly a huge bargain. His stellar play last season including a great Super Bowl performance means a colossal raise is coming for Hurts.

Currently, Hurts is entering the last year of his contract which was based upon his being drafted in round two (53) in the 2020 NFL draft. His base salary for 2023 will be $4,204,000, the prorated bonus ($485,486) and a workout bonus of $100,000. This means the Eagles will have a premiere quarterback who will be a cap hit of only $4,789,486.

And then there is the Commanders Sam Howell. Howell was drafted in the 5th round (144 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Howell has only seen action in one game.

Both Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew have stated the Commanders will look for another veteran quarterback, who would most definitely sign for more than Howell is making in 2023. Yet, Rivera and Mayhew have both said the starting job is now for Howell to win, as he starts out as the QB1.

Howell will have a base salary of $870,000, a prorated bonus of $90,400, being a cap hit of $960,400. Thus, now is a good time for the Commanders to sign and draft new offensive lineman to overhaul a unit that digressed from 2021’s solid season.

