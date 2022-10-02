NFC East standings: Undefeated Eagles remain atop the division

The Eagles (4-0) remained the lone undefeated team in the NFL after a 29-21 win over an improved Jaguars team led by former Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville had dominated their two opponents before the weather, and a motivated Philadelphia defense slowed the Jaguars’ progress.

With the win, the Eagles remain atop the NFC East, with Dallas and the Giants chomping at the bit.

Philadelphia Eagles 4-0

Star cornerback Darius Slay (forearm) did not return, while left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder) also did not return and said after the game that he was getting an MRI.

Dallas Cowboys 3-1

Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush is 4-0 as a starter, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt for 223 yards passing on 15-of-27 attempts with two touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb logged 97 yards and a TD on six catches.

New York Giants 3-1



The Giants moved to 3-1 on the season despite losing both quarterbacks to injury.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a concussion and is in the protocol. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones returned to the game after Taylor’s injury after suffering his own ankle injury earlier in the second half.

Washington Commanders 1-3

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz threw for just 170 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown on 25-of-42 passing.

Trevon Diggs earned an interception and two fourth-down pass breakups as Dallas held star receiver Terry McLaurin to just 15 yards on two catches (six targets).

