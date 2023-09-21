NFC East standings entering Week 3

The NFC East could be the toughest division in football, with three undefeated teams and no team with more than one loss.

Philadelphia has yet to play a complete game on offense, yet they’re still one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses.

At the same time, defensive coordinator Sean Desai will look for more production off the edge with the Eagles in the bottom half of sacks through two games.

With all four teams preparing for Week 3, we’re looking at where the NFC East stands ahead of Thursday Night Football and the weekend’s games.

Divison record: 1-0

Conference record: 1-0

Week 2 result: Win (30-10 over Jets)

Week 2 recap: Quarterback Dak Prescott was 31 of 38 for 255 yards and Tony Pollard had 72 yards rushing as Dallas Dominated the New York Jets, 30-10.

Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

Divison record: 0-0

Conference record: 1-0

Week 2 result: Win (34-28 over Vikings)

Week 2 recap: The Eagles have been inconsistent through two weeks, but the team is undefeated and 2-0 after a 34-28 win over the Vikings on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two scores and threw for another touchdown as Philadelphia held off another late Minnesota rally.

Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Divison record: 0-0

Conference record: 1-0

Week 2 result: Win (35-33 over Broncos)

Week 2 recap: Brian Robinson Jr. added two touchdowns runs, and Sam Howell was 27-39 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Commanders to the second-biggest comeback in franchise history. The Commanders used a 32-3 scoring spurt to take control.

Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills (1-1)

Divison record: 0-1

Conference record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Win (35-33 over Broncos)

Week 2 recap: Daniel Jones threw for 321 yards, and Giants rally from 21-point deficit to beat Cardinals 31-28

Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

