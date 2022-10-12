NFC East standings: Eagles sit atop the division ahead of matchup with Cowboys

After three years of jokes and cruel insults, the NFC East is back among the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

Three times in the division have four wins, and only Buffalo, Kansas City, and Minnesota have records that are equivalent to the Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants.

The league’s game of the week will likely be played on Sunday night when Dallas (4-1) travels to Philadelphia (5-0) to face the undefeated Eagles.

With Week 6 in full swing, here are your updated NFC East standings.

Philadelphia Eagles, 5-0

The battered Eagles are still the NFL’s only undefeated team after they escaped Arizona with a three-point win.

Week 6 vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys, 4-1

The Cowboys are 4-1, and Cooper Rush has won four straight starts after Dallas handled the Rams efficiently.

Week 6 at Eagles

New York Giants, 4-1

Saquon Barkley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level, and the Giants continue to impress, beating the Packers in London to open Sunday’s slate.

Week 6 vs. Ravens

Washington Commanders, 1-4

The numbers suggest Carson Wentz is among the top quarterbacks in the league through five games, but the former No. 1 overall pick is the talk of the NFC East after the Commanders lost in the final seconds with Wentz throwing a pick at the goal line.

Week 6 at Bears

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire