NFC East standings: Eagles sit atop the division entering Week 4

The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East after defeating the Commanders and then watching the Cowboys defeat the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia is 3-0 enter a Sunday matchup against former head coach Doug Pederson and the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cowboys’ win at the Giants broke up a tie for first place while setting up an intriguing Week 6 matchup in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.

Here are your current NFC East standings.

Philadelphia Eagles 3-0

The Eagles are punching teams in the mouth early in the first half of games this season, and if the team can learn to finish in the second half, the sky is truly the limit.

Philadelphia is 3-0 after manhandling Carson Wentz and the Commanders to the tune of nine sacks on defense and a career-high 169 receiving yards from wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys 2-1



Cooper Rush threw for 210 yards, including a beautiful one-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb, in winning his second straight game, filling in for injured Dak Prescott (thumb).

Lamb finished with eight catches for 87 yards but also dropped a potential 52-yard TD pass.

The Cowboys return home to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Week 4.

New York Giants 2-1

Daniel Jones finished 20 of 37 for 196 yards and ran nine times for 79 yards, while star running back Saquon Barkley finished with 81 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

The Giants will face Chicago at home on Sunday.

Washington Commanders 1-2

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was 25 of 43 for 211 yards with two fumbles — one lost, in the 24-8 loss to the Eagles.

Commanders visit the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

