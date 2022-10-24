NFC East standings: Eagles remain atop the division heading into Week 8 matchup vs. Steelers

The Eagles were off in Week 7, but the results remained the same in the NFC East as Philadelphia remained atop the division heading into Week 8.

The Birds rested up this week with three other teams (Bills, Vikings, Rams), and they’ll now start preparation for a home matchup against the rebuilding Pittsburgh Steelers.

There was no change in the division standings, with the Giants remaining in second place after another last-second win.

Here are your updated NFC East standings.

Philadelphia Eagles -- 6-0

The Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL and the king of the NFC East. The home win over Dallas in Week 7 was huge for confidence going forward, and the Birds will now host the Steelers in Week 8.

New York Giants -- 6-1

The Giants (6-1) matched their best start since 2008 and handed the Jaguars (2-5) their 19th consecutive loss in cross-division games.

Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones each ran for more than 100 yards.

Dallas Cowboys -- 5-2

Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return, and the Dallas Cowboys forced five turnovers in a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Washington Commanders -- 3-4

The Commanders are 3-4 on the season after defeating the Packers 23-21 in Landover.

Making his first start of the season in place of injured Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdowns and was 20 of 33 for 200 yards after starting 1 of 7 for 14 yards with one interception.

