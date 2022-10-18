NFC East standings: Eagles remain atop the division after 26-17 win over Cowboys

There’s a new team at No. 2 in the NFC East, as the 5-1 Giants are the talk of the division after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at home.

The win keeps the Giants one game behind Philadelphia in the division standings after the Eagles’ 26-17 win over Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cowboys are 4-2 and supremely confident with the news that Dak Prescott is set to return.

Here are your updated NFC East standings heading into Week 7.

Philadelphia Eagles -- 6-0

The Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL and the king of the NFC East. The home win over Dallas was huge for confidence going forward, and the Birds will now rest up during the Week 7 bye.

New York Giants -- 5-1

The Giants got a massive 24-20 win at home over the Ravens. New York entered the week 4-1, and after Wink Martindale frustrated his own team, the G-Men are wild card relevant.

Dallas Cowboys -- 4-2

The Cowboys are 4-2 after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in which quarterback Cooper Rush threw three interceptions on the night.

Dallas will now host Detroit Lions and the expectation is that Dak Prescott will return from his fractured thumb.

Washington Commanders -- 2-4

Washington opened the week with an ugly 12-7 comeback win over the Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a broken ring finger during the win and he’ll miss the next four to six weeks after having surgery.

