NFC East standings: Eagles-Giants tied for first after Week 2

The Eagles are atop the NFC East after an impressive 24-7 victory over the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for 300 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the first half, while Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense rebounded from their effort in Detroit, hounding Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Philadelphia’s star cornerback is the weekend talk after shutting down Vikings star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson.

With all four teams in the division set to collide, the NFC East standings are entering Week 3.

Philadelphia Eagles 2-0

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts may have erased any doubt about his future after throwing for 333 yards on 26-of-31 passing.

Hurts opened the game connecting on his first 11 pass attempts and totaled over 300 yards in the first half, along with two rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia’s defense also smothered Justin Jefferson on the night, as Darius Slay held the Vikings star to under 50 yards receiving.

New York Giants 2-0

Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

New York improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and gave Carolina their ninth straight loss.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries.

Washington Commanders 1-1



Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions

The Commanders are 1-1, with Philadelphia heading to FedEx Field after the team fell behind 20-0 to the Lions.

Wentz completed 30 of 46 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and became the first quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards, and at least three touchdown passes in his first two starts on a new team.

Dallas Cowboys 1-1



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2507

Cooper Rush went 19 of 31 for 235 yards with a touchdown.

The Cowboys sacked Burrow six times in the first three quarters after he went down seven times in the opener against the Steelers.

