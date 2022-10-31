NFC East standings ahead of Week 9

The Eagles are 7-0 and continue to sit atop the NFC East after an impressive 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles -- 7-0

Philadelphia is undefeated and on to Houston in a short week after knocking off the Steelers 35-13, thanks to a three-touchdown performance from A.J. Brown.

Dallas Cowboys -- 6-2

Tony Pollard had a great day, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields was harassed, and the Cowboys beat the Bears 49-29 on Sunday.

New York Giants -- 6-2

The Giants lost in Seattle to drop into a tie with the Cowboys.

New York (6-2) saw its four-game win streak snapped and lost ground to undefeated Philadelphia in the NFC East — mainly because the Seahawks contained Saquon Barkley, who was held to a season-low 53 yards on 20 carries and had three catches for 9 yards.

Washington Commanders -- 4-4

The Commanders got a big road win over the Colts.

Taylor Heinicke was 23 of 31 passing for 279 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as Washington rallied for a huge victory.

