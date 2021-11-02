NFC East Roundup: Washington enters bye at the bottom of division standings

Washington enters bye week at the bottom of NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Eight games down, nine to go, and the Washington Football Team is sitting toward the bottom of the NFC East standings.

Technically, every team not named the Cowboys are at the bottom of the standings since nobody is realistically catching Dallas for the division crown. Still, Washington doesn't have great company in the standings and as it heads into the bye week there's a lot of work to be done to finish this season on a high note.

Here's a quick look around at where each NFC East team stands in Week 8.

Washington Football Team (2-6, T-4th)

Washington extended its losing streak to four games in another ugly game on the road. Even though Washington wasn't necessarily favored in any of those four losses, they didn't exactly make anyone feel better about them as a football team during those games either. The defense can't seem to get off the field when they need to, the offense can't finish off drives and put points on the board and to make matters worse, the kicking game has turned disastrous as well.

It's hard to win games in the NFL, and it's even harder when you're consistently beating yourself.

The Eagles bounced back from a hideous loss to the Raiders and ran all over the Lions in Week 8. Jalen Hurts only threw the ball 14 times and the offensive line dominated the point of attack all game long. Detroit may be the worst team in the league, but a win is a win for an Eagles team still searching for an identity under head coach Nick Sirianni. It'll be interesting to see how much they stick to the run game against a much better Chargers team next week.

Also, keep an eye on the Eagles as a team who could make a subtle move up the NFC standings in the second half of the year. They haven't been a good team this season, but they're a game out of a wild-card spot and their schedule is incredibly light the rest of the way.

The Cowboys are certainly more worried about their playoff seeding than anyone coming from behind to overtake them in the division. Beating the Vikings without Dak Prescott speaks to their depth and the fact that everything's clicking for them this season. Sometimes, it's just a team's year, and the Cowboys have been giving off that vibe for two months straight.

New York Giants (2-6, T-4th)

The Giants played the Chiefs closer than both Washington and the Eagles did earlier this season, and they probably should have won the game, too. However, their offense couldn't move the ball against one of the worst defenses in all of football and the late-game execution was as ugly as it gets. There are no moral victories in the NFL, but this one feels like it could be for the Giants.