NFC East roundup: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Sam Howell ready to be QB1 and more

The NFC East is a loaded division and features two of the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL: Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott.

Three teams made the postseason in 2022, and Washington is some improved quarterback play from Sam Howell away from making it a four-team postseason flexing of the muscle with the three other NFC teams coming from the NFC North, NFC South, and NFC West.

The Eagles and Cowboys hover over the Giants and Commanders in the talent department, but GM Joe Schoen has done a solid job surrounding quarterback Daniel Jones with reliable weapons.

Here’s the latest NFC East news with spring workouts and OTAs complete for all four teams.

Is Dak Prescott held in higher regard then Josh Allen?

Former Cowboys and Bills pass catcher Cole Beasley had this to say about Prescott.

“Dak is by far the best leader I’ve played with. Dak’s huddle presence is something that can’t be taught. That says a lot if [Brown’s comparison] is true.”

Barkley had 1,312 rushing yards and ten touchdowns in 2022, and he’s the most valuable player on an ever-improving offense.

The talented running back and the Giants organization have less than a month to agree on a new deal.

The franchise tag pays $10.1 million, and it’s uncertain if Barkley wants more money or guarantees overall.

Sam Howell ready to be QB1

The former North Carolina signal-caller entered the offseason workout program as QB1 and he finished an impressive spring and early summer as the top guy.

“He’s young, we know he is young,” Rivera said. “There was a lot of room for growth, and we know that, but he’s got a good skillset. He’s mobile, he’s got good foot movement, he’s got quick twitch to him, good decision maker. He is still learning to make those decisions, but he’s also got the arm talent and that’s the thing that that excites us.”



Howell has improved his footwork and decision making, while new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy should take his game to another level.

