NFC East Roundup: Eagles impressive over lackluster Falcons as Philly pulls ahead of Cowboys, rivals

It’s on. After the Dallas Cowboys kicked off the NFL season with one of the top opening games in recent memory, the rest of the NFL caught up to them and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. 28 of the 30 remaining teams began their 2021 seasons, including all three NFC East rivals. While the New York Giants and Washington Football Team both enjoyed home openers, like the Cowboys the Philadelphia Eagles opened their campaign on the road.

Unlike Dallas, the Eagles played a team that isn’t expected to compete for much of anything this season, as the Atlanta Falcons rolled over and played dead with a massive amount of roster churn that figures to have them in competition for a second-consecutive top-5 selection in next April’s draft. Washington and New York squared off against teams with more hopeful seasons ahead of them. Here’s a look at how each of the three rivals fared against their opponents.

Philadelphia Eagles 32, Atlanta Falcons 6

Both teams ended 2020 with top 10 picks, with the Falcons taking TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 and the Eagles trading out of the top picks to land at No. 12, only to trade back up with Dallas to select WR Davonte Smith at No. 10. Smith won the battle of rookie pass catchers, catching 6 of 8 targets from second-year QB Jalen Hurts for 71 yards, including a 19-yard first half touchdown. Pitts caught just 4 of 8 targets off the arm of veteran Matt Ryan for 31 yards. Hurts was impressive as the Falcons continuously gave him short fields to work with three second-half possessions starting at midfield or better and resulting in 17 points. The former Oklahoma Sooner finished 27-35 for 274 yards and three scores with no turnovers. Next Game: vs San Francisco 49ers (1-0), Sunday September 19, Noon CT Wire Coverage

Denver Broncos 27, New York Giants 13

The Broncos and Giants sandwiched the Cowboys' original pick in April's draft, with the Broncos stealing CB Patrick Surtain instead of taking a QB and the Cowboys ruining the Giants plans of taking Smith by trading the pick to the Eagles. In this game, the Broncos rushing attack did the trick as Melvin Gordon ratted off a late 70-yard score to put an already-decided game on ice. He ran for 110 yards on the game while star RB Saquon Barkley managed 10 carries and 26 yards in his return from injury. QB Daniel Jones once again turned the ball over on a fumble at a crucial juncture, trailing by 10 in the third quarter but approaching the Broncos' end zone in an effort to keep the game close. Next Game: @ Washington FT, Thursday, September 16, 720 p.m. CT Wire Coverage

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Washington Football Team 16

The biggest storyline out of this game, aside from FedEx Field falling apart and leaking (hopefully) water on their crowd was the loss of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. WFT fans hoped that the journeyman QB would be the answer to their QB issues, but a hip injury brought Taylor Heinecke into the game. The contest wasn't as close as the final score as the Chargers milked the fourth-quarter clock and then knelt three times to end the game. Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards against the vaunted Ron Rivera defense that was aided by a horrific call when an incomplete pass was ruled a fumble out the end zone inside Washington's red zone. The run defense was tough for WFT, but the pass defense was shredded. Next Game: vs New York Giants, Thursday, September 16, 720 p.m. CT Wire Coverage:

