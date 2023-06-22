NFC East receiver corps among league best, but who owns the throne?

The wideout position has become increasingly important to teams hoping to reach the Super Bowl. As the game has evolved to a passing league, a deep cadre of pass catchers is paramount, allowing QBs to find defense’s weakest link in coverage and exploit it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals are the two most recent teams to use that advantage to make it all the way to the big game.

Within the Dallas Cowboys’ own division, the arms race played out with various results. The New York Giants used a first-round pick on Kadarius Toney and put big money into FA Kenny Golladay. Neither moved worked out for the team. The Washington Commanders had Terry McLaurin but used a first-round selection on Jahan Dotson. The Philadelphia Eagles traded into the top-10 to take DeVonta Smith in 2021, then traded a first-round pick the very next season for veteran star AJ Brown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile the Cowboys spent all of last season seemingly trying to make up for trading away Amari Cooper. They tried to trade for Brandin Cooks, brought in Odell Beckham Jr. hoping to sign him before ending up bringing in T.Y. Hilton. Their lack of weapons might have cost them a chance at the NFC Championship game.

The NFC East gets the value of WR, but which team has built up the best group for2023?

New York Giants

The Giants aren’t on the bottom of this list for a lack of trying. Golladay was a monster receiver with Matthew Stafford on the Detroit Lions, but just didn’t connect with Daniel Jones in New York. Toney seems on the rise now that he is in Kansas City as well.

Advertisement

Rookie Jalin Hyatt and second-year man Wan’Dale Robinson are the next two guys the Giants are hoping can breakout for the team, but Robinson couldn’t stay healthy in his first season and Hyatt is a speed threat who needs time to develop. Reports are that he is working mostly with the third team in camp.

The rest of the guys haven’t had more than moderate production in their careers and would ideally be an offense’s third option. Darius Slayton averaged over 15 yards per reception for over 700 yards, Parris Campbell has had potential his entire time in the league, but it has never led to big production, and Sterling Shepard has only played ten games total over the last two seasons.

Until New York can hit on a top option at receiver, they will continue to be the bottom team in the division at the position.

Washington Commanders

McLaurin has a legitimate case to be the best receiver in the division. In his four seasons with the Commanders, he’s accumulated over 4,200 yards receiving with 21 touchdowns. He did this with quarterbacks named Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, Alex Smith, Taylor Heinicke, and Carson Wentz.

Advertisement

Last year McLaurin had a career high 1,191 yards on 15.5 yards per catch with five touchdowns and a PFF receiving grade of 83. If Sam Howell can be an above average quarterback, then McLaurin could take even another step forward, which is a frightening thought for opposing defenses.

Jahan Dotson looks to finally be the secondary receiver the Commanders want to pair with McLaurin. He only played in twelve games but put up over 500 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns. He was a red-zone threat, but also average almost 15 yards a reception. If these two receivers can develop with Howell this could be a dangerous group.

Curtis Samuel shouldn’t be looked past either. He catches nearly 70% of his targets for ten yards per reception and had an overall PFF grade as well as a receiving grade over 70. He is a solid slot receiver to mix into the offense with the two top guys. This teams placement could come down to their quarterback more than their talent alone.

Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb took WR1 mantle after the departure of Cooper and didn’t just run with it, he soared with over 100 receptions, nine touchdowns, a 68.6% catch rate, on 12.7 yards per catch and a drop rate under 4%. He had a PFF overall grade of 86.3 and a receiving grade of 87.5. Lamb became an All-Pro in his third year without a very good second receiver to pair with him.

Advertisement

The Cowboys looked to change that last part by trading for a six-time 1,000-yard receiver in Brandin Cooks. In 2021 Cooks put up one of those six seasons with Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor as his quarterbacks.

His added element of speed to this already potent offense could open up a new level to that side of the ball. Stretching the field, opening up the underneath for the other wideouts, drawing coverages, and just being another reliable pair of hands for Dak Prescott is a huge improvement from 2022.

If Michael Gallup was the receiver he was before his injury he would be enough to push the Cowboys ahead of Philadelphia. Last season was a very down year though. He had career lows in yards, yards per reception, yards per target, and QB rating when targeted. The team hopes he will bounce back to form a full year away from his injury, but until it’s a known commodity, Dallas has to stay in the second seed despite an incredible one-two punch.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have two absolute studs at the wide receiver position that do two completely different things and even without any real depth behind them, they take the top spot for that reason. If the question is WR duos, Philadelphia might have the top guys in the entire league.

Advertisement

Brown was a superstar in every capacity last season. He was four yards away from a 1,500-yard season, averaging 17 yards per reception and scoring 11 touchdowns. As the physical receiver, he was the tight-coverage slant catcher and 50-50 deep-ball threat. His drop percentage was a paltry 3.4 and his QB had a rating of 112.3 when targeting him.

If Brown isn’t in the league’s top tier of receiver, he’s right below it.

Smith might not be that caliber yet, but he is trending that way going into his third year in the league. As the second, or maybe third option on the team depending on Dallas Goedert’s matchup, Smith had almost 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. The worries about his size have vanished.

He played and started in every game, caught 70% of his targets, and had a PFF receiving grade of 82. He is still on the rise as well, and the pairing of these two weapons for a second year is scary for the entire league. If they get better production at the third WR spot, this unit could be unstoppable.

Advertisement

Quez Watkins to this point hasn’t been that guy. He barely had over 300 yards despite defenses having to always leave him in one-on-one coverage. His overall PFF grade was 55.1 and his receiving grade was 56.5. In Gallup’s career low year, coming off a major injury, he was better. With Brown, Smith, and Goedert, maybe Watkins is enough, but if that position improves then it’ll be hard to find a way to slow down this juggernaut offense down.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Follow all of your favorite Texas teams at Cowboys Wire, Longhorns Wire, Texans Wire, Rockets Wire, Aggies Wire and the Austin American-Statesman!

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire