NFC East quarterbacks ranked as worst division group in NFL

NFC East ranked as worst QB division in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFC East was the worst division in football last season and a lot of that had to do with the poor quarterback play.

Between the injuries and poor performances, nobody in the division finished with a winning record. Despite half the division making a change at quarterback, the NFC East still isn't considered a great place to find good quarterback play.

NFL Network ranked each division in the NFL by their starting quarterback and the NFC East came in dead last.

"I love Dak Prescott," Adam Schein wrote. "I loathe the rest of the division. Heck, I won't be surprised if Hurts is the second-best quarterback in the NFC East this year, especially with the addition of Heisman Trophy winner ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿. But Hurts remains raw as an NFL signal-caller. Meanwhile, I think the Washington quarterback situation is terrible. I'm sorry, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the answer. And I still haven't seen anything all that encouraging from Jones, whose most consistent contribution is turning the ball over."

Outside of the NFC East, the lowest-ranked division in the conference was the NFC North. Even with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the uncertainty surrounding his future in Green Bay, that division was ranked sixth given the Lions, Bears and Vikings' quarterback situation.

The rankings shook out as follows:

1. NFC West

2. AFC West

3. AFC North

4. NFC South

5. AFC South

6. NFC North

7. AFC East

8. NFC East

The lesson from these rankings? There's got to be something in the water out west that helps quarterbacks because the East Coast is severely lacking at the most important position in the game.