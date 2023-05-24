NFC East QB rankings: Where does Jalen Hurts land in the division hierarchy

We predicted it last season, but there has now been an official changing of the guard in the NFC East quarterback hierachry.

PFF recently ranked all 32 quarterbacks in the NFL, and we decided to take an early look where all four signal-callers land in a divisional ranking.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The 2nd team All-Pro and MVP runner up had a passer rating of 101.5 with 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 15 games in 2022.

He’s clearly the best quarterback in the division and one of the best players in the NFL.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, Prescott had a down year last season.

Prescott had a passer rating of 91.1 with 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games in 2022.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his first year with Brian Daboll as his coach, Jones saw his best season as a pro.

Jones had a passer rating of 92.5 with 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 16 games in 2022.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Howell had a one-game audition for the starting job and performed well, completing 11 of 19 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 35 yards and another score.

A projected first-round pick before the 2021 college football season, Howell could pull a Jalen Hurts type of ascension.

