NFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on where they believe the Commanders, Cowboys, Giants and Eagles will finish within the NFC East.
After signing with Philadelphia earlier this month, Jack told reporters he considered going to trade school.
Kyler Murray remains on the PUP list and won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest.
Which division is the toughest as we head into a new season?
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
Will Grier, despite reportedly being told he wouldn't make the team on Saturday, threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' last preseason game.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
Viktor Hovland cruised to a five-shot win to take home the FedExCup on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
Jimmy Johnson will continue to wait for induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
The 12-hour time difference from Eastern Standard Time to the Philippines has created its own set of challenges.
Bieniemy brought his version of the West Coast offense to Washington.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Kenny Pickett has been on fire during the preseason.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
In a Yahoo Sports exclusive, Hill expounded upon Tagovailoa's growth this offseason — including in his response to Clark's comments, for which Clark apologized Thursday.