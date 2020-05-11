NFC East Predictions: How NFL scouts see Giants stacking up against division rivals in 2020

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The offseason roster-building is over, for the most part. What you currently see with your favorite NFL team is likely what you're going to get.

So what will you get in the NFC East in 2020? And how do the Giants stack up?

Here, with the help of some NFL sources, is a look at what and how those teams did, and what their outlook is for the (hopefully) upcoming season. They are listed in my projected order of finish in the NFC East:

Last season : 8-8, second place

Scout's take : "One of the biggest disappointments in the NFL last season. They'll do a lot better in the regular season under (Mike) McCarthy."

Analysis : All the key players are returning to the NFL's No. 1 offense except for receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Jason Witten and center Travis Frederick, and it's not like the Cowboys will miss them.

"Blake Jarwin is better than Witten right now," said one NFC scout. And re-signing backup center Joe Looney before he could leave for the Giants was a key move for the Dallas offensive line. They have rookie Tyler Biadasz (another guy the Giants had their eyes on) waiting in the wings, too.

The offense got a huge boost, though, when Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb dropped all the way to 17. The 6-2, 198-pounder was "the steal of the first round," one scout said. "He was the best receiver on some boards. No way the Cowboys ever thought he'd drop that far." He could be an instant upgrade over the oft-injured Cobb.

On defense, the Cowboys did lose Robert Quinn and his 11.5 sacks, but they added serious power and size in the middle of their line with Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe. "They'll be more physical up front," the scout said. They're also hopeful that they find some pass rushing help in a couple of unexpected places. They signed Aldon Smith, an oft-suspended linebacker who is hoping to resume a career that was derailed in 2015, and the oft-suspended Randy Gregory has applied for reinstatement, too.

The big question for Dallas: Is their secondary any good? Their search for a safety landed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, but they lost Byron Jones to free agency. Maybe second-rounder Trevon Diggs can replace him eventually. "For now they're going to have trouble covering top receivers," an NFC scout said, "especially if they can't rush the passer."

Predicted 2020 record : 10-6

Last season : 9-7, first place

Scout's take : "They're the best-coached team in the division. They've got some huge problems to overcome, but Doug Pederson always seems to find a way."

Analysis : Heading into the offseason it sure looked like the Eagles' biggest holes were at wide receiver and cornerback. At least they tried to help themselves at corner. But at receiver? They might have the division's best quarterback in Carson Wentz, but they don't seem to have helped him much this offseason.

"At least they drafted (Jalen) Reagor (in the first round). He can fly," said one NFC scout. "But I'm shocked they weren't more active for some of the other guys available. The free agent class wasn't great, but they should've been in on (former Jet) Robby Anderson. And a ton of guys were available in trades."

Instead, the Eagles stood pat with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, neither of whom played more than 10 games or had more than 43 catches last season. They did make a trade for Marquise Goodwin, who has speed and was good back in 2017. But rather than get more offensive firepower in the second round of the draft, the Eagles took … quarterback Jalen Hurts? OK.

At corner, they made a failed run at Jones, then traded a third- and fifth-round pick to get Darius Slay (and give him a $50 million contract). He's their top corner now, but he's coming off a poor season which may have had something to do with his bad relationship with Lions coach Matt Patricia.

"If he's happier in Philly -- and he will be -- he'll be as good as ever," the scout said.

The rest of their secondary is as shaky as usual. Safety Malcolm Jenkins is gone, and it looks like Jalen Mills is converting from corner to safety to fill his shoes. Their big free-agent acquisition was defensive tackle Javon Hargrove, so the defensive line should be the Eagles' strength, especially if Malik Jackson is back healthy. Running on them will not be easy.

Predicted 2020 record : 9-7

GIANTS

Last season : 4-12, third place

Scout's take : "Dave Gettleman is finally making all the right moves to rebuild that franchise. It just might be too late for him to reap the benefits."

Analysis : Over the last two years, they have upgraded the roster at almost every position. Their fortunes, though, depend on whether Gettleman is right about all the young players he's brought in. That's particularly true on defense where he's counting on guys like CB DeAndre Baker, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, linebacker Lorenzo Carter, safeties Jabrill Peppers and Xavier McKinney and even the oft-criticized Leonard Williams to raise their game.

"There is a ton of good, young talent on that defense," said one scout. "There are a lot of players I like. But it's so young, and most of them have struggled. I don't know if they'll get there this year."

They did add some key free agents like cornerback James Bradberry and linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell. But they've left themselves without a pass rush, unless Williams -- the Giants' "franchise player" -- suddenly becomes the sack machine he was always supposed to be.

Video: Vacchiano: Giants addressed problem areas in draft

"He's a nice player," the scout said. "But a $16 million player? That move is going to haunt them."

The Giants think they can scheme their way to a pass rush, which puts a lot of pressure on new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Meanwhile, the good news for new head coach Joe Judge (and his offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett), is that the Giants are "loaded" with offensive weapons, as one scout said. The key for them is if quarterback Daniel Jones keeps progressing while learning his second offense in two NFL seasons, and if that offensive line can protect him and open holes for Saquon Barkley. It should be better, especially with the addition of rookie Andrew Thomas.

"But (Nate) Solder was a mess last year," one scout said, "and they still don't have a center. The line will be better, but still not good."

Predicted 2020 record : 7-9

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Last season : 3-13, fourth place

Scout's take : "Hiring Ron Rivera is the best thing they did this offseason. It's hard to find another spot where they're better. If they hadn't drafted Chase Young, I'd say they might be worse."

Analysis : First, the good news: Their Week 15 overtime loss to the Giants secured them the No. 2 pick in the draft and Ohio State's Chase Young, everybody's best defensive player in the Class of 2020. Putting him on a line with Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat and even Jonathan Allen gives them a very formidable front and a potentially dominant pass rush.

Also, hiring Rivera was an outstanding move.

That's it for the good.

They finally got rid of seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and replaced him with the well-traveled Cornelius Lucas. They lost their two starting corners (Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar) and brought back Kendall Fuller to replace him. They traded for quarterback Kyle Allen, which has many wondering just how much faith Rivera has in Dwanye Haskins. And they signed running back Peyton Barber and drafted running back Antonio Gibson in the third round, even though they still have Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice.

"Were any of those moves an improvement?" one NFC scout asked. "I don't think so."

They might look better if it turns out Haskins is what owner Daniel Snyder was hoping for when the Redskins drafted him.

"The talent is clearly there," the scout said. "He just needs time."

But it's not like the Redskins have done much to help him.

"He's got a bad offensive line in front of him, mediocre receivers, and he's playing with a defense that's going to give up a lot of points," the scout said. "If Ron gets them to 8-8, make him Coach of the Year."