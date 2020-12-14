NFC East playoff picture after Week 14: Where the Eagles stand with 3 games to play
In a matter of hours, the Philadelphia Eagles went from potentially having a top-4 pick in the 2021 NFL, to having a legit shot at making the NFC playoffs.
The Giants entered Sunday at 5-7, atop the NFC East and in the driver’s seat to win the division, but after an ugly 26-7 to Arizona and Dallas defeating the Bengals 30-7, things started to get interesting.
The Washington Football Team defeated the 49ers, 23-15, and the Eagles upset the Saints, 24-21, putting Philadelphia somewhat in the driver’s seat with three weeks left.
Here’s how the NFC East looks as of Monday morning:
1. Washington, 6-7
2. Giants, 5-8
3. Eagles, 4-8-1
4. Cowboys, 4-9
Numbers expert, Deniz Selman, provided some insight into what the Eagles would need to happen to secure the division and a playoff spot.
Updated #Eagles playoff scenarios after Week 14. @Bo_Wulf @ZBerm @JimmyKempski pic.twitter.com/Zy4SQPACDW
— Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) December 14, 2020
The Eagles will face the Cardinals, Cowboys, and Washington end the season. If Philadelphia can sweep all three, they’d only need a single loss from Washington (SEA, CAR) and New York to claim the division.
Philadelphia would need to defeat Washington in the season finale as well.
If Philadelphia loses one of the next three, they’ll need Washington and New York to lose twice down the stretch, along with a loss from Dallas.
List
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints recap: Everything we know from Jalen Hurts' first start
Related
Eagles snap count vs. the Saints: Breakdown, analysis
Eagles HC Doug Pederson on whether QB Jalen Hurts will start Week 15 vs. the Cardinals
Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts shines in 24-21 upset win over the Saints