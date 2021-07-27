NFC East players on the rise in '21 season Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Freluynd shares her NFC East players on the rise in '21 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There will be many storylines to watch during Jags training camp, but none will be more intriguing than the development of Trevor Lawrence.
With top back Cam Akers out for the season, coach Sean McVay said the Rams are focused on utilizing Darrell Henderson instead of attaining Todd Gurley or another veteran.
Georgia football has three players selected in this 2022 NFL mock draft.
Aaron Rodgers apparently is trying to pull a Tom Brady. Sort of. Trey Wingo reports (or at least he says he’s “hearing”) that the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers is “hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb.” Says Wingo, “If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too.” [more]
Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury [more]
Aaron Rodgers skipped the offseason workout program for the first time in his career amid reports of his discontent with the Packers' front office.
Matt Damon didn't hesitate with this decision.
It appears a 16-team SEC featuring Oklahoma and Texas will become a reality. What does that mean for football's top conference and rest of Power 5?
If Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants more weapons, would he want to reunite with Houston Texans WR Randall Cobb in Green Bay?
The Texans have reportedly changed their tune and are looking to trade the quarterback.
The Longhorns and Sooners have all but left the Big 12 for the SEC. Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel take you inside the meetings this past weekend between the two schools and their scorned conference members. Is this move bad for college football? Which schools would we target if we ran the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten and the ACC?
Now that news has surfaced that the Big Ten might only entertain expansion to schools that are AAU accredited, we decided to tell you what schools are.
Women are driving a worldwide conversation about sexism in sports uniforms, and you love to see it After a Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for protesting sexist uniform standards by competing in a match wearing shorts, there’s been a new focus on the inequity between men’s and women’s sports uniforms. Now, the Olympic []
It's time for the Big Ten to become proactive against the Southeastern Conference; go get Southern California and Oregon. Or join forces with ACC.
MVP QB Aaron Rodgers is planning on playing for the Packers during the 2021 season, per NFL Network.
Adam Schefter of ESPN detailed the many aspects involved in the deal between the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers.
The recent non-news news that the Packers offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a five-year contract that would make him the highest-paid player in football omitted (as did the original reporting on the topic) key information regarding guarantees and structure. Rodgers wants to be paid in a way that breaks the team’s current one-year-at-a-time flexibility as to [more]
With Texas and Oklahoma all but welcomed into the conference, adjustments must be made.
Who is the first school you call if you're the ACC and why?
Could a former Packers WR be headed back to Green Bay via trade?