With NFC East in play, Joe Judge talks Giants' chances ahead of matchup with Eagles

While it seems absurd, the 1-5 Giants are not only alive in the battle for the top spot in the NFC East, but are totally in the thick of things.

Improbably, heading into their matchup on Thursday night in Philadelphia against the 1-4-1 Eagles, the Giants are just 1.0 game behind the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the division.

Dallas, without Dak Prescott for the rest of the season after Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5 against the Giants, suffered a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night to fall to 2-4.

With a win against the Eagles on Thursday night, the Giants would improve to 2-5 and be just a half game behind Dallas for first place.

“I don’t think anyone in the division needs any motivation to play anyone else in their division," Judge said when asked Tuesday if he planned to speak with his players about their opportunity in advance of the game against the Eagles. "This is a big Thursday night game, we’re going down to Philly. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. There’s going to be fans at the game. Obviously we haven’t had the chance to play the Eagles yet this year, so it will be a big atmosphere for us right there.

"To me, we’re just trying to go 1-0 this week. That’s our goal each and every week. I’ve told the players from the very beginning of the season it’s a long year. If you get too focused on the down stretch right here you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. You got to keep grinding week by week and focus stays on being 1-0 each week. No matter what happened last Sunday, you got to come in with the same mindset to improve as a team, improve individually which will lead to our collective rise and be able to match up our opponent to just play well for 60 minutes on Thursday night.”

When reminded of the Giants' recent failures against the Eagles and Cowboys and whether they needed to beat them before being taken seriously, Judge said the team doesn't think about that at all.

"All our focus right now is getting ready for Philly," Judge said. "There's a lot of things that can be drawn out and compared to. We don't focus on that, we've got enough to think about. Just getting ready for this offense and defense (of the Eagles)."

If the Giants beat the Eagles on Thursday night to improve to 2-5, it could be a potential springboard for them with seemingly winnable games coming up against Washington, the Eagles, and the Cincinnati Bengals after a matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.