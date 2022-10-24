NFC East not making things easy on Eagles

NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday.

Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.

Here’s an updated look at NFC East standings and point differentials after seven weeks:

Eagles: 6-0 (+56)

Giants: 6-1 (+20)

Cowboys: 5-2 (+30)

Commanders: 3-4 (-31)

On Sunday, the Cowboys beat the Lions 24-6, the Giants beat the Jaguars 23-17 and the Commanders beat the Packers 23-21.

The NFC East is the only division in football with three five-game winners and just one of two divisions in the NFL with three winning teams. (The other is the AFC East with the Bills, Jets and Dolphins.)

If the season ended today, the NFC East would have three playoff teams.

That’s because the NFC East is home to three of the five teams in the NFC with a winning record. The other two teams with winning records are the Vikings (5-1) and the Seahawks (4-3). And the Eagles handed the Vikings their only loss of the season.

The top three teams in the NFC East have a combined record of 17-3. That’s the best record ever by the top three teams in the NFC East after seven weeks. In 1979, they were 17-4.

What’s most impressive about the NFC East right now is the record this division has against teams outside of the division. Right now, the NFC East has a combined 16-3 record playing games outside of the division. The Giants are 6-0 outside the division, followed by the Eagles (4-0), Cowboys (3-1) and Commanders (3-2).

Not only do the Eagles have a lead in the division but two of their six wins are against division opponents. They beat the Commanders in Week 3 and the Cowboys in Week 6.

The Eagles don’t play the Giants until Week 14 in North Jersey. But that might end up being the most important game of the regular season. And they don’t play the Cowboys again — with Dak Prescott this time — until Christmas Eve in Week 16.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ remaining games in the NFC East:

Week 10: vs. Commanders on MNF

Week 14: at Giants

Week 16: at Cowboys

Week 18: vs. Giants

According to Tankathon, the Eagles have the 15th-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL. Their remaining opponents have a winning percentage of .514. The Cowboys have the eighth-toughest (.554), the Giants fourth- (.585) and the Commanders first- (.612).

Of course, remaining division games have a lot to do with that. And as we already established, the NFC East is a juggernaut again.

