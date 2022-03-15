NFC East news: Randy Gregory reneges on the Cowboys, agrees to deal with Broncos

Same deal for Randy Gregory with the #Broncos as he was to sign with the #Cowboys, source says. Five years, $70 million. https://t.co/GhyC2hAQBX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

In a move that could have a lasting impact on the NFC East and the Dallas Cowboys, veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory has agreed to sign a 5-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos, after it was initially reported that Gregory was returning to the Dallas Cowboys on that same figure.

According to Ian Rapoport, language in the contract that protected the Cowboys was a reason for the change of heart, and Gregory agreed to take his talents to Denver.

The change of heart comes a day after the Cowboys agreed to a new three-year $40 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, dropping his cap figure from $27 million to $14 million for the 2022 season.

Gregory previously missed two full seasons and 14 games in another season because of suspensions for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy, situations that likely caused the language in his contract.

In 2021, with the Cowboys returning to the playoffs and winning the NFC East, Gregory made a career-high 11 starts last season, logging 19 tackles, a tackle for loss, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception while matching his career-high with six sacks.

Back in March of 2017, Gore agreed to a deal with the Eagles, only to have second thoughts and instead sign a three-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

