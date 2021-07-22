NFC East news: Giants place rookie WR Kadarius Toney on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The New York Giants announced that they’re placing wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day after rookies reported for training camp.

Toney is following the NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely.

The news comes just hours after the league informed clubs that it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation.

The former Florida Gators star played in 38 games with 13 starts in Gainesville, logging 120 catches for 1,490 yards (12.4-yard avg.) and 12 touchdowns.

List

3 things that must happen for Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East View 3 items