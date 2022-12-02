Giants had free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. in for a visit

Odell Beckham Jr. officially visited the New York Giants today — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 2, 2022

The Eagles and Giants will meet twice over the next six weeks and New York could have a familiar face at wide receiver for them.

Odell Beckham Jr. had an official free-agent visit with his former team on Thursday night and Friday.

“We had dinner with him last night,” coach Brian Daboll said Friday. “We had a good visit. Really, other than that, I have nothing else to add. My focus is on Washington, and any questions on that are really what I’ve got to say.”

The Giants are 7-4 and looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff race, while Jerry Jones would like to add the mercurial receiver to an offense that already includes Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, and CeeDee Lamb.

Beckham is expected to meet with the Bills on Saturday before concluding business with a Monday morning meeting in Dallas with the Cowboys.

List

Titans rule 3 players out for matchup vs. Eagles; Treylon Burks, Jeffery Simmons practice

List

8 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 13 slate of games

List

NFC playoff picture: Eagles control their own destiny in race for No. 1 seed

List

What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

Related

Titans had former Cowboys DE Tarell Basham in for a free agent visit Eagles rule out DE Robert Quinn for Week 13 matchup vs. Titans with knee injury Eagles-Titans: Mike Vrabel talks Jalen Hurts delivering from the pocket Eagles are hopeful that DT Jordan Davis can play in Week 13 matchup vs. Titans Titan' CB Kristian Fulton looking forward to matchup with Eagles' WR A.J. Brown

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire