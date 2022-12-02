Giants had free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. in for a visit

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles and Giants will meet twice over the next six weeks and New York could have a familiar face at wide receiver for them.

Odell Beckham Jr. had an official free-agent visit with his former team on Thursday night and Friday.

“We had dinner with him last night,” coach Brian Daboll said Friday. “We had a good visit. Really, other than that, I have nothing else to add. My focus is on Washington, and any questions on that are really what I’ve got to say.”

The Giants are 7-4 and looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff race, while Jerry Jones would like to add the mercurial receiver to an offense that already includes Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, and CeeDee Lamb.

Beckham is expected to meet with the Bills on Saturday before concluding business with a Monday morning meeting in Dallas with the Cowboys.

