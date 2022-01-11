NFC East news: Giants fire head coach Joe Judge
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The #Giants owners met with Joe Judge for two days before making the decision to move on. A full housecleaning at NYG. https://t.co/Vd7YoP5jj7
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022
There’s another opening in the NFL and it happens to again be in the NFC East after the Giants just fired head coach Joe Judge.
A Southeastern, PA native, Judge went 6-10 in his first season with the Giants, agitating Eagles fans with his reaction to the team playing Nate Sudfeld in the season 2020 season finale against Washington.
In 2021, the Giants went 4-13, as Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both spent time on injured reserve, and according to Mike Garafalo, Judge met with team ownership Monday afternoon and came away with no clarity regarding his future after GM, David Gettleman retired before he could be fired.
Judge, 40, went 10-23 in two seasons with the team, and now Philadelphia fans will have a new Giants coach to root against.
List
Is Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts the best bargain in the NFL?
List
2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles pair Sauce Gardner with Darius Slay
List
2022 draft order: Eagles will have two top-16 picks entering wild card weekend
Related
Tom Brady on how often Eagles fans remind him about his dropped pass in Super Bowl LII
Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 18 was ESPN’s most-watched NFL regular season in a decade
Jets, Lions staffs to coach the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Broncos sign former Eagles WR Travis Fulgham to a reserve/futures deal
NFL announces the officiating crews for wild card weekend