NFC East news: Giants acquire TE Darren Waller from the Raiders for 3rd round pick

Giants are trading for Raiders TE Darren Waller, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

The Giants gave Daniel Jones a new contract and with the team looking to take the next steps, they’ve acquired a pass catcher as well.

Adam Schefter is reporting that Darren Waller has been traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Giants as the new league year begins.

The Giants are sending pick No. 100 overall that they acquired in the Kadarius Toney deal to Las Vegas for Waller.

Waller has battled injuries over the past two seasons but had back-to-back 1,100 yards seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire