NFC East news: Daniel Jones to miss both games vs. Eagles after suffering a torn ACL

The Philadelphia Eagles have two games upcoming against the New York Giants, and their NFC East rival will be without their No. 1 quarterback.

Daniel Jones will undergo an intense rehab after suffering a torn ACL in the Giants 30-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

An MRI confirmed the #Giants’ fears: QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, per coach Brian Daboll. pic.twitter.com/sAnfi9hi4l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 6, 2023

Jones exited the loss one play into the second quarter with a right knee injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. Tommy DeVito played the rest of the game and passed for 175 yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries.

At 2-7, the Giants already have as many losses as last season when they went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs.

Any continued losses could put the New York Giants in the discussion to land USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire